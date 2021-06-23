News of young talent fleeing investment banks, employers scrambling to lure them back, and all the memes of overworked analysts might make it seem like woke millennials aren’t willing to burn the midnight oil. Post-pandemic life has been an opportunity for introspection. Gone are the days when a long, lucrative career in finance—and all the social capital that comes with it—seemed appealing. But the real reason no one wants to work in banking is not just the terrible hours and a generational awakening. It’s that, like banks themselves, the work is not what it used to be.

Sources of investment banking revenue have been the same for years. Bankers have been talking the same old book. Slides that proposed companies for mergers have shown up in pitch-books year after year. It’s a far cry from the fast-paced, creative dealmaking that eager new hires imagined they’d be doing. It’s true that frenzied trading over the past year has led to blowout earnings. Large volumes of deals, and the fees that go with them, have helped too. But even if you find inspiration in the digitization of finance and fintech, the guts of the banking business remain vanilla market making and brokering. The sector is structurally stagnating.

Every time there has been an opportunity to reinvent how money is used or raised—or an industry is chased—a boom has been followed by a bust. Think of the hype around equity derivatives that preceded the dotcom bubble. Then the flurry of activity in credit structured products, which ended in the global financial crisis. Those implosions were followed by tightening regulation that killed financial innovation, the ethos of risk-taking and the growth that made work thrilling for hotshot grads of top schools. Businesses that minted money doing things like proprietary trading and balance sheet lending have been relegated to the past.

Many of those changes have been important and necessary for the broader stability of the financial system. Yet, it’s also worth recognizing how regulation changed the nature of banking in the post-crisis era, and the type of employees the industry can now attract. Companies are more focused on paying for compliance functions and the costs that come with it.

These dim prospects for growth have sent job-seekers elsewhere, usually after putting in a year or so at a mainstream bank. Ask a first-year analyst why she’s churning through Excel models and PowerPoints, and she’ll tell you she’s headed off to be an asset manager for a better work-life balance and higher pay. As J.P. Morgan analysts wrote recently, increased regulation triggered more automation and led to “the human factor becoming less important unlike in a… highly bespoke world of financial industries", referring to the products of the dotcom bubble and the 2008 crisis. The analysts noted that banks are becoming more like machines, “with less dependency on human capital."

For those who want to stay in finance, non-bank financial institutions, growth equity firms and smaller financial-services businesses have become better options. Partly because they are less regulated and more nimble, such employers can give young workers a venue to learn how to take risk. Meanwhile, science and engineering grads who once would have been lured into structuring and building quantitative trading models, would rather go work for firms at the cutting edge of technology.

Over a decade ago, analysts loved to spout self-deprecating comments like, “On a per hour basis, we get paid like a McDonald’s worker." But they secretly prided themselves in the long days and high pay. That’s no longer something to flaunt, especially when there’s no real end-goal in sight. Those who’ve lasted are martyrs of sorts. I was speaking to a workhorse-banker friend who began his career almost 15 years ago, when I did. After sleepless nights in the office, we’d have existential conversations at Starbucks on Park Avenue. He stayed in the industry long after I decided to leave.

He’s now a managing director, watching these “kids come and go" as “money is being thrown at them." Much like the discussions we once had, there’s even less upward mobility now. Giants of the industry are still around, moving across and around firms, capping growth. He wonders where to go from here. His boss has been around for the last 20-odd years, and while he was able to get out from under him for a while and try new things, he’s again in his shadow.

Banks, no doubt, need to be regulated and some risky businesses shouldn’t come back. But the industry should be thinking about the kind of candidates they’re trying to recruit. This round of talent-shedding should be a wake-up call: In the post-pandemic era, keeping young employees will be about something more existential than money and perks.

Anjani Trivedi is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering industrial companies in Asia.

