The reason Trump may have got the support of farmers in the US

The US presidential elections are turning out to be a nail-biting thriller. Throwing away all predictions by pollsters , Donald Trump , the incumbent President and Republican nominee, retains his popularity despite four years of disastrous performance on many counts including climate change, trade policy and his recent handling of covid. A look at the results available so far also makes it clear that the Democrats led by Joe Biden are stronger in the highly urbanized districts and states, but have failed to attract the average rural voter who remains loyal to Trump, particularly in the largely rural mid-western states.

Numbering around 2 million, farmer households are insignificant in the overall scheme of the US elections. But they may be crucial in an election where the presidency is likely to be decided by a few thousand votes, if not hundred. Interestingly, the four years of Trump presidency have not been the best for the American farmer. Similar to most countries in the world, they suffered declining commodity prices following a crash in petroleum prices in August 2014. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the net impact was a decline in farm cash receipts to $358 billion in 2020, the lowest in more than a decade. Net cash income for farmers declined from $136 billion in 2013 to an average $107 billion in the last four years. Excluding federal direct farm payments, it has declined every year since 2013, from $125 billion to $78 billion in 2020. In terms of median income, US farm income was negative between 2015 and 2018, before turning marginally positive in 2019 and 2020, thanks to the generous direct federal payments. Despite this assistance, 2019 recorded the highest debt level among American farmers, highest debt-to-asset ratio since 2012, and the lowest working capital in a decade.

The decline in farm incomes was not only a result of the fall in global commodity prices, but also of Trump’s policies. The most damaging have been his trade wars, particularly with China, which is among the largest importers of American farm produce. While his idiosyncratic policies hurt, Trump did manage to cushion their impact on farmers through generous federal grants. Total federal farm payments increased from $11.5 billion in 2017 to a record $37.2 billion by 2020. The negative impact of the tariff war was compensated by a new Market Facilitation Program, which compensated farmers who had lost out because of the trade war. A total of $14.2 billion was paid in 2019 under this scheme. Again, the US mismanagement of the covid pandemic has been one of the biggest failures of the Trump administration. Farmers suffered due to supply chain disruptions and a general decline in demand in the economy. But they were compensated by a generous $19 billion Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, along with other schemes.

At a time when the American farm and rural economy has been going through its worst phase, Trump has managed to retain farmer support through generous federal funding, much of it coming in the last two years, including a sharp jump this year with an eye on the election. While critics may frown on his economic policies, Trump may succeed in having won over America’s farming and rural communities.

Incidentally, the strategy is not very different from the one adopted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in 2019 or incumbent parties in Telangana and Odisha. Farmers in India suffered a similar fate during 2014-19 after the global commodity price crash and the twin droughts of 2014-15. They also suffered from policy-induced shocks of demonetization and a hasty rollout of the goods and services tax, which contributed to a collapse of the rural economy. While the strategy of announcing direct cash transfers just before elections may have played an insignificant role in the BJP’s re-election last year, it did help assuage farmers in distress. However, none of this has helped them after the 2019 polls. A declining economy and the pandemic have exacerbated the rural crisis, characterized by low price realizations and falling farm incomes.

While a small minority of farmers may prove crucial in deciding who wins the US election, in India, farmers and rural voters form the bulk of most states’ electorate. However, though our farmers are beneficiaries of state support and fiscal transfers, three agricultural laws enacted by India are likely to expose them to the mercy of the market, unlike the US, where Trump went out of his way to ease their pain.

Himanshu is associate professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University and visiting fellow at the Centre de Sciences Humaines, New Delhi

