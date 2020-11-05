The reason Trump may have got the support of farmers in the US

Numbering around 2 million, farmer households are insignificant in the overall scheme of the US elections. But they may be crucial in an election where the presidency is likely to be decided by a few thousand votes, if not hundred. Interestingly, the four years of Trump presidency have not been the best for the American farmer. Similar to most countries in the world, they suffered declining commodity prices following a crash in petroleum prices in August 2014. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the net impact was a decline in farm cash receipts to $358 billion in 2020, the lowest in more than a decade. Net cash income for farmers declined from $136 billion in 2013 to an average $107 billion in the last four years. Excluding federal direct farm payments, it has declined every year since 2013, from $125 billion to $78 billion in 2020. In terms of median income, US farm income was negative between 2015 and 2018, before turning marginally positive in 2019 and 2020, thanks to the generous direct federal payments. Despite this assistance, 2019 recorded the highest debt level among American farmers, highest debt-to-asset ratio since 2012, and the lowest working capital in a decade.