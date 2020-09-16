The reckless brinksmanship of Boris Johnson as Brexit nears

And so, like the guest who doesn’t know when to leave, Brexit is still sprawled on the sofa in the middle of Britain’s crowded living room. While the UK left the EU in January, it needs to put in place agreements on trade, citizenship rights, and people’s movement, so that in late December, when the departure is formal, the transition is as smooth as possible. The deadline is getting closer, and the British are nowhere near a domestic consensus of what they want. And so British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has done what he knows best—bluff and go to the brink, saying if there is no agreement by 15 October, he is out. On Monday, he won a Parliamentary vote that violates international law—the withdrawal agreement that his government had signed with the EU.