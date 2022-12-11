The record shows that ‘Arjuna’s eye’ hasn’t quite been on inflation

After the pandemic hit, seeing that India’s recovery was fragile, RBI concluded that inflation was the lesser evil compared to the collapse in growth: India’s GDP contraction was the worst in the world after Peru’s. While this approach may have been fine initially to cushion the economy against the debilitating impact of the pandemic, RBI kept up with it for too long. Its costly misfires include keeping the financial system flooded with liquidity long past it was necessary, pumping money into the economy for which banks had no use, the demand for loans being modest, and buying enormous quantities of government debt, leading to the printing of new money indirectly through liquidity operations. All of this was sure to fuel inflation one day, but RBI complacently shrugged off the threat to price stability and has looked less and less competent on this count.

