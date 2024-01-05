The regulation of AI is too important to be left only to technologists
Summary
- Its ethics and safety need attention but we must think about what kind of society we want to create. Since civilization as we know it could be at stake, people from all walks of life need to debate AI and join the effort to frame rules.
Who decides who decides? It is a question we will ask often in 2024. With the stunning debut of ChatGPT, 2023 was the year when AI became a buzzword, and LLMs took over the discourse around us. With AI deepfakes threatening major democratic elections, the fear of AI-powered autonomous drones and other weapons being used in wars fought by humans, and with corporations ready to lay off workers as their jobs get ‘replaced’ by AI, the debate on AI ethics and safety will become even more heated. Every major country and global grouping has jumped into the race for policing AI; the regulatory air is still hazy with various proposals, principles and guidelines. Although almost everyone seems to agree that this shape-shifting technology needs to be controlled and guard-railed, it is not clear whose approaches and guidelines will be accepted. Who decides that? More importantly, who decides who decides?