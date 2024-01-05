The regulation of AI is too important to be left only to technologists

The debate, therefore, is not just about regulating AI, it is about the future we want for ourselves. Consider the recent scriptwriters strike in Hollywood, where writers feared the loss of their jobs to AI. But as Jamie Susskind writes in the Financial Times (bit.ly/48m8DvN): “Is the point of cinematic art to provide a living for people in the film industry? Or is it to provide stimulation and joy for consumers?" Would we want human producers of films just to keep them employed? “A similar debate," says he, “is playing out in the world of literature." While Margaret Atwood and Stephen King are worried that there works are being used to train AI systems, would it not be wonderful for AI to write like them after they are long gone, for Beethoven to continue producing wonderful music, or Rabindranath Tagore to continue to produce his masterpieces even when he is not there? When Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre produced a hologram of Tupac Shakur in 2012, 15 years after Shakur’s death, did it not excite the humans who wanted him to come back? Does all creativity and expression need to come from human beings if AI can created something much better?