The regulatory noose around tech firms is tightening

The appointment of Lina Khan—a 32-year old law professor with no prior administrative or policy experience—as chairperson of the US Federal Trade Commission was a strong signal of Biden’s intent. Her appointment was confirmed by a comfortable majority, signalling that there are people on both sides of the political aisle who think strong antitrust action is needed. Khan’s views are well known, captured in a 93-page scholarly paper in the Yale Law Journal titled ‘Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox’. She argued persuasively that regulating monopolies simply to ensure that consumers don’t face price gouging is not enough. This ‘consumer welfare’ test was a radical departure in the late 1970s from the turn-of-the-century trust-busting era which broke up the monopoly of large oil companies in 1911 and railroad companies before that. The most abiding influence that solidified the consumer-welfare approach to antitrust was a book, The Antitrust Paradox, written by judge Robert Bork. The crux of it was that antitrust law should be guided by the maximization of consumer welfare alone, and not by market structure or the nature of agreements, even if they were allegedly exclusionary or led to reduced competition. Being big was not inherently bad. Put simply, if Amazon was offering consumers ultra-low prices, why should antitrust officials lose sleep? But Khan’s influential paper says Amazon has an unfair advantage since it owns the platform, collects and uses huge amounts of data of its consumers, and basically undermines its small competitors that depend on the platform to sell their wares. Amazon’s low pricing is predatory, and it will eventually hurt consumers. It has amassed huge structural power, and this influences everyday life. For instance, one charge is that its monopsony-like behaviour in the labour market has caused wages to stay depressed in warehousing and logistics.

