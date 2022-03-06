The title of the panel discussion was as broad as it can get: “Excellence in art, literature and management". It was part of the annual literary festival of one of India’s leading business schools. But broadness also meant that the topic could easily be redirected, twisted and stretched by the people who had been invited to engage with it. So this discussion—I was one of the panellists—turned into a freewheeling analysis of how reading fiction can help people become effective managers and leaders. And as they spoke, the panellists too perhaps realized how important the issue was in a world that seems to be increasingly circumscribed every day by 280 characters.

While vast forests may have been sacrificed to print hundreds of academic tomes and airport bestsellers on ‘leadership’, no one has been able to arrive at a better definition of a ‘leader’ than this: A leader is a person who has followers. This is an explanation that is irrefutable and axiomatic. Leadership is about people. It is about convincing them that a certain goal is worth striving for, and it is about making them work together to do that striving. The only way this can be achieved is through understanding people—how they think, how they perceive the world, what makes them tick, what excites them. And nothing tells you that better than literature.

Most fine literature takes the reader inside the minds of individuals who inhabit those tales. This is because most fine literature is about inner lives, as they are described or imagined. And long soliloquies and introspective passages are hardly necessary to do that. Neither Ernest Hemingway nor Gabriel Garcia Marquez wasted words on these. Hemingway spent his career paring down his prose—no adjectives, no “he thought", “she wondered"—so that it would feel like bare reportage, and in the process, gave the reader as much space as she needed to know the characters in the way she wants to know them, using her own filters.

Marquez’s characters and what they do give us a sense of a whole world of belief systems and mythologies that drive these people and also weigh them down. Truly insightful writers lead you to people whom you meet for the first time and yet recognize as one of the many possible personas that jostle for validation inside your head. And most fine literature deals with ethical complexities—something that a manager (remember, all these ideas were being exchanged at a panel discussion organized by the students of a business school) or a leader has to deal with very frequently. This is true for everything from Spiderman stories to the Mahabharata, the greatest story ever told.

The majestic edifice of the Mahabharata’s story rest on three pillars.

One, every character in the story does what he or she thinks is correct from their perspective, and each of those perspectives—and this is quite astonishing when one thinks about it—is logically sound. Just change your glasses and view the narrative through the eyes of Duryodhana, or Ashwatthama, or even Shakuni the cheat, and the entire panorama shifts and morphs into what seems to be an equally-valid terrain.

Two, every character is flawed. Yet, many of them are also heroic, leaving the reader in a zone of moral ambivalence. The list of flawed characters includes Krishna, the earthly incarnation of Vishnu. The cosmic laws apply to him as much as they do to others. At the end of the Kurukshetra war, Gandhari, who has lost all her 100 sons, curses Krishna that he too will one day helplessly watch his entire family perish. All Krishna can do is accept the curse of a righteous woman. His clan commits a sort of mad mass suicide. He dies a lonely death, in a shockingly trivial accident.

Three, the Mahabharata is about causality. Every action has consequences and sets off a chain of events that are often beyond the control of the person who shot the first arrow. Yet, for every action that leads to unintended grievous results, the one who committed the act must bear responsibility, because this person always had a choice. Yudhishthira chose his own ruination in the game of dice, and Duryodhana could well have chosen to give the Pandavas the five villages they sought and be done with the royal property dispute and enjoy his kingdom.

These three basic precepts define almost all our lived and perceived experience, and possibly every story that we have ever told, read, listened to or watched. All of us—whether one is a babbling columnist or a billionaire—spend our lives fundamentally trying to reduce uncertainty. And unless you are a pure mathematician who lives the life of a hermit in a cave that Swiggy delivers to, much of what we do, and succeed or fail at, depends on other people. Plus, a large number of these other people are beings that we may not even have known well, if at all. But fiction explains both the kindness of strangers and why strangers betray you. More importantly perhaps, it helps you fathom the kindness and betrayal of friends. And some fiction—Greek mythology, The Great Gatsby—tells you that life is not fair.

Most of our learning is through trial and error. The best stories leave us with subconscious memories of mistakes made by people in alternate worlds and also what worked for them. Stories are the first non-tactile learning tools that infants are exposed to, and they quietly form the plinth of our perceptions. They are possibly the best teachers we have, even if we don’t pay them much attention.

Sandipan Deb is a former editor of ‘Financial Express’, and founder-editor of ‘Open’ and ‘Swarajya’ magazines

