The relevance of fine literature to successful leadership

These three basic precepts define almost all our lived and perceived experience, and possibly every story that we have ever told, read, listened to or watched. All of us—whether one is a babbling columnist or a billionaire—spend our lives fundamentally trying to reduce uncertainty. And unless you are a pure mathematician who lives the life of a hermit in a cave that Swiggy delivers to, much of what we do, and succeed or fail at, depends on other people. Plus, a large number of these other people are beings that we may not even have known well, if at all. But fiction explains both the kindness of strangers and why strangers betray you. More importantly perhaps, it helps you fathom the kindness and betrayal of friends. And some fiction—Greek mythology, The Great Gatsby—tells you that life is not fair.

