RBI should return to its dharma of taming inflation

RBI should return to its dharma of taming inflation

4 min read . 01:41 AM IST Mythili Bhusnurmath

Its monetary policy committee must reorder its priorities and put price stability on top of the agenda at its meeting in June

What goes up must come down, sang Blood Sweat & Tears, the 1960s’ American music band, popular with this columnist’s generation. Presumably, that’s what the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy committee (MPC) members, most of whom belong to the same generation, are also betting. Hence, their decision to ‘look through’ the sustained rise in prices through much of last year.

Wednesday’s release of the consumer-price inflation number for April 2021 (4.3%) might seem to validate their decision. But there are many reasons why the MPC should think long, and hard, again. To start with, the April print carries little validity since the base for comparison (April 2020) has been rubbished by RBI in the past on the grounds that it suffers from numerous infirmities, as it relates to the first month of the lockdown.

