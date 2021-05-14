RBI should return to its dharma of taming inflation

Wednesday’s release of the consumer-price inflation number for April 2021 (4.3%) might seem to validate their decision. But there are many reasons why the MPC should think long, and hard, again. To start with, the April print carries little validity since the base for comparison (April 2020) has been rubbished by RBI in the past on the grounds that it suffers from numerous infirmities, as it relates to the first month of the lockdown.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in