The resilience test for Indian economy

This implies that Russia will be more eager than ever to sell its crude elsewhere, and its share of Indian crude supplies could increase even further. Indeed, while the effective price at which India imports crude still closely tracks the international price (Chart 2), in January, when Russian crude imports of India soared to their highest level ever, the Indian price of crude decoupled from the global price to a sharp extent. If this trend continues, the changing pattern of India’s fuel imports could well have a far bigger impact on the overall domestic inflation rate (and the trade deficit) in the longer term than most other direct attempts to tinker with either of these two indicators.

