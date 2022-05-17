Investment bubbles all over the world are bursting. Bitcoin, the leading crypto, has lost 55% of its peak price. Luna, another crypto, fell to zero in a matter of days. Netflix, a web streaming service and entertainment producer, is down 73% from its peak price. Zoom Video Communications, which provides video telephony and online chat services, has fallen 84% from its peak. The current bubble burst is happening a little over 14 years after the last one deflated in late 2007 and early 2008. Before that, a big dotcom/telecom bubble had burst through 2000 and 2001.

So, what have we learnt from these bubble bursts? As Julian Barnes writes in his novel The Sense of an Ending: “History is that certainty produced at the point where the imperfections of memory meet the inadequacies of documentation." This is especially true of investment bubbles. Investors are always in a hurry to forget the last bubble, the errors they made and the losses borne. In the process, they end up rewriting their memories. As John Kenneth Galbraith writes in A Short History of Financial Euphoria, there is “extreme brevity of the financial memory", the consequence of which is that any “financial disaster is quickly forgotten".

The reason investment disasters are quickly forgotten and we hop onto the next big idea is that we are told the next new era is upon us. As Robert Shiller writes in Irrational Exuberance: “Speculative market expansions have often been associated with popular perceptions that the future is brighter… The term new era has periodically been used to describe these times." The object of speculation in this new era, as Galbraith puts it, is a brilliantly innovative discovery in the financial and larger economic world.

Take the case of the UK’s South Sea Bubble which sprung up in the early 18th century. The South Sea Company had monopoly on trade across the South Seas, essentially the Spanish colonies of South America. The company talked about the gold and silver mines of South America and the riches that awaited those who invested in its stock.

Along similar lines was the Mississippi Company in France. It had a 15-year-long lease to develop the French territory along the River Mississippi and its tributaries in the US. It was rumoured that the area was full of silver deposits, like the Spanish territories in South America. This was followed by bubbles in British stocks of railway companies in the 1840s and bicycle companies in the 1890s.

The new era thinking of the 1920s in the US was driven by technology-led companies of that era. Some market favourites were stocks of General Motors (GM), Radio Corporation of America (RCA), Aluminium Corporation of America and the United Aircraft and Transport Corporation.

In the 1990s, the internet was at the heart of new era thinking. A myth that got established was that internet traffic was doubling every three months. This led to the belief that internet usage was set to explode, driving up stock prices of dotcom companies.

In the 2000s, real estate bubbles emerged across the rich world. While it was a real estate bubble at the retail level, a lot actually happened at the back-end. The new era thinking then was driven by the fact that a bank or financial institution giving out a home loan no longer needed to keep it on its books until the loan was fully repaid. It could simply securitize bundles of loan and sell the financial securities thus created to investors. In the process, an illusion that risk had been taken out of lending was created. This drove up trading in such financial securities.

Most recently, a belief emerged that a new era of cryptos would dawn upon us and draw people away from government-backed fiat money. This led to the price of cryptos going up leaps and bounds in a self-fulfilling cycle. As Galbraith notes, prices can be “driven up by the expectation that they would go up, the expectation realized by the resulting purchases."

This is not to say that new eras haven’t dawned upon the human race. The fact that we live much better lives than our ancestors does mean that things are better than they were. Nonetheless, as Shiller puts it: “The most salient characteristic of popular new era thinking is that it is not continuously in evidence; rather, it occurs in pulses." Given that most investors don’t realize this, they end up learning lessons which were already known.

The phrase “this time is different" is always oversold. So too, this time, as the line was cited by those betting big on Bitcoin and other such things. Bitcoin was supposed to be this big hedge against government-backed central banks printing too much money. But the moment high inflation became the order of the day, the prices of Bitcoin and other cryptos crashed. Investors sold Bitcoin and converted their money into regular cash. Clearly, they still trusted government-backed fiat money more than cryptos.

Small-budget retail investors were nudged into buying cryptos by the well-to-do. Big financial investors, actors and other celebrities had endorsed the idea. But the crypto fall ought to have taught investors a very old investment lesson. In Galbraith’s words: “Financial genius is before the fall."

Vivek Kaul is the author of ‘Bad Money’.