The resistance investors display to lessons from bubbles bursting

So, what have we learnt from these bubble bursts? As Julian Barnes writes in his novel The Sense of an Ending: “History is that certainty produced at the point where the imperfections of memory meet the inadequacies of documentation." This is especially true of investment bubbles. Investors are always in a hurry to forget the last bubble, the errors they made and the losses borne. In the process, they end up rewriting their memories. As John Kenneth Galbraith writes in A Short History of Financial Euphoria, there is “extreme brevity of the financial memory", the consequence of which is that any “financial disaster is quickly forgotten".