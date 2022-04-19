The inflation dragon will not be easy for RBI to tame

Fourth, where does India stand compared to other major economies on the inflation front? Much is made of the fact that US inflation is now higher than Indian inflation, but a wider look tells us a more sobering story. The Economist tracks the latest data from 42 major economies every week. There are 17 countries which have higher inflation than us, but 24 countries with lower inflation. So while India is not a global inflation outlier, as it was a decade ago, it is not a safe zone either. However, each country has its own macro fundamentals, and a more useful measure that I prefer is how far inflation in any country has drifted away from its formal or informal inflation target. This exercise can only be done with data from countries where central banks have numerical inflation targets, but it shows India in a better light. As this column pointed out two weeks ago, there are three groups of countries. The first group comprises countries such as the US, Brazil, Germany, Mexico and the UK, where the most recent inflation reading is way above target. The second group has countries such as France, South Korea, Taiwan and South Africa, where inflation is slightly above comfort levels. And then there are countries where inflation is still below target. These countries include Japan, China, Indonesia and the Philippines.