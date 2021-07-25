The retail-heavy growth model of Indian banks isn’t sustainable

Before we get into this, it is important to understand how banks really operate. Banks take money from savers and lend to borrowers. While this sounds logical, it’s incorrect. As the Bank of England points out in a document titled ‘Money Creation in the Modern Economy’, “When a bank makes a loan… to someone taking out a mortgage to buy a house, it does not typically do so by giving them thousands of pounds worth of banknotes. Instead, it credits their bank account with a bank deposit of the size of the mortgage. At that moment, new money is created."