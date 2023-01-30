The return of history has begun to unravel the Davos Consensus4 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 11:19 PM IST
The World Economic Forum (WEF) 2023 at Davos that got over recently was conspicuous in underlining the influence of geopolitics on contemporary global economic trends. Though this high-profile annual gathering in a Swiss resort is ostensibly aimed at reiterating the conventional economic wisdom on the need to further the agenda of economic globalization, there has been a distinct shift in the global mood over the last few years and there is no likelihood that things are going to return to “end of history" euphoria any time soon. If anything, the untrammeled globalization of yore is leading to a more cautious and confined embrace of the forces of economic interconnectedness. And this year’s conference happened “against the most complex geopolitical and geo-economic backdrop in decades."
