The return of history has begun to unravel the Davos Consensus

It is in this context that one must try to comprehend the gradual unravelling of the Davos Consensus as geopolitical issues permeate the discourse. Arguing that it was imperative for China to open up to the world, China’s vice-premier Liu He asked the world to abandon its Cold War mentality. He met US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to discuss how to “strengthen macroeconomic and financial policy coordination", but ties between the world’s two largest economies have been going downhill for quite some time, a trend unlikely to change anytime soon. Davos had once feted leaders from China and Russia, hoping to shape these nations in the image of the West, but the political forces shaping Chinese and Russian destinies turned out to be far more potent.

