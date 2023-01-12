The return of industrial policy is welcome but it needs far more

This is a first step in reviving industrial policy, which is an important beginning. Even so, it must be recognized that industrial policy succeeds where there are effective governments, with the ability to coordinate economic policies across sectors over time in pursuit of national development objectives, using carrot-and-stick means to implement their agenda. It is simple enough to dangle carrots. It is more difficult to enforce compliance so that incentives are contingent on performance, or to impose penalties whenever stipulated objectives are not met. It is just as important to ensure that the support is time-bound. Therefore, exports that can ultimately compete in world markets, in price and quality, are the real litmus test of success.