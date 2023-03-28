The reversal of a hefty tax nudge could deepen our bond market

The tax arbitrage-induced shallowness of India’s bond market has had another particularly undesirable impact: the near-absence of long-tenor corporate bonds in India. Given their open-ended liquidity mandate, MFs are reluctant (and small) participants in this market. The heavy lifting here was done by banks between 2005 and 2013, culminating in a bit of a disaster in the form of the non-performing assets (NPA) crisis of the last decade. Ergo, the only meaningful participants in the market are insurance companies and provident funds—correctly structured for this space, but again exclusively wholesale and one-sided by their very nature. The absence of a large retail investor base tells heavily on the economy. As India rushes to build new roads, ports, airports, etc, it sadly doesn’t have a vibrant enough market to raise capital-market financing for it. There is no lack of appetite. The enormous success of erstwhile tax-free bonds (structured precisely for this use case) was enough evidence that once taxation isn’t a determining factor, there is a market for the taking.