The rich still want to buy their Ferraris

There’s a debate about whether Ferrari’s peers are the mainstream carmakers or the luxury houses. Its strong pricing power, and skill in controlling volumes and squeezing demand to maintain cache, reinforce the argument it belongs with the latter. The second-quarter fall in sales was in line with that of Hermes International, and only slightly less severe than the drops announced by Kering SA and Richemont in their latest quarterly updates. Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy SE fared somewhat better, with a revenue drop of 38% in the second quarter.