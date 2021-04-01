The rich world must redefine self-interest to quell covid-19

For most of the past year, the pandemic has looked like what Austrian historian Walter Scheidel called a “great leveller": One of the many catastrophes such as war, pandemic, revolution and state failure that paradoxically manage to even out the worst excesses of inequality once in every generation or so. More than 46% of deaths have been in just three rich jurisdictions with unusually large elderly populations: the US, UK and the EU. That may now be shifting. The US, which has mostly held the top spot for record daily infections since the start of the pandemic, has slipped behind Brazil since the start of March. The UK, similarly, is now running a lower rate than Bangladesh and the Philippines for the first time since Europe’s seasonal lull last summer.