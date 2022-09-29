The right corporate culture would end moonlighting

Employee versus consultant: The dialogue around moonlighting cannot exclude the segment of professionals who prefer to work on short-term projects while being connected to multiple organizations. One might ask why it is acceptable for these individuals to work with multiple organizations while employees can’t do the same. The answer to that is simple: exposure. Consultants, gig workers, freelancers, etc, have limited exposure to an organization’s trade secrets. Combined with a non-disclosure agreement, there is a fair amount of confidentiality and protection built in. Control over information, data and intellectual property lie with you as an organization. Above all, there is transparency, defined expectations and specified goals. An employee and a freelancer are not the same.