The rise and fall of crypto tokens and Modern Monetary Theory

While that belief in inflation-to-come led to the popularity of Bitcoin and other cryptos, the lack of it led to the growing popularity of Modern Monetary Theory (MMT). The core argument made by MMT is that the government’s budget should not be looked at like a household budget. As L. Randall Wray writes in Modern Money Theory: “We hear all the time that ‘if I ran my household budget the way that the Federal Government runs its budget, I’d go broke’, followed by the claim ‘therefore, we need to get the government deficit under control’; MMT argues the analogy is false. The government cannot become insolvent in its own currency." This is because “governments are currency issuers", meaning that they can create fiat money out of thin air.