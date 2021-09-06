The rise of the far right bodes ill for the world

The man who targeted mosques in Christchurch and killed 51 people in 2019 was communicating with this outfit. The shooter not only announced his intentions prior to the attack but also broadcast it live on Facebook. The live broadcast was seen by 200 people and then it became viral. Even if governments try to ban such footage, reactionaries find another way. A video game glorifying the attack was subsequently banned. According to Cyber Security for Democracy, social media accounts of extreme right-wing groups and their video games are getting more likes and shares on social media. Last year, the number of people who liked or shared extreme right-wing content doubled from 200 to 400 per thousand followers, while left-wing accounts could not garner even half the followers. The performance of centrist accounts was even worse; their followers were reduced to around 50.