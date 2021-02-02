The risk of a nuclear cataclysm is rising with each passing day

China is the main reason why the US and Russia couldn’t agree on properly renegotiating New Start. Donald Trump, Biden’s predecessor, insisted on bringing Beijing into the talks. The Chinese refused. Sarcastically, they wondered aloud whether the Americans and Russians would prefer to let China raise its arsenal to their size or to cut their own down to China’s. That makes for a good press-conference zinger in Beijing. But it won’t help humanity get to grips with its conundrum: More actors are getting more weapons with more technological and tactical applications. The risk that somebody, somewhere pulls a trigger, intentionally or inadvertently, is rising.