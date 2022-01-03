The road to regulatory capture isn’t paved with good intentions

Look at Yes Bank’s repeated attempts to recover its money from defaulter Dish TV, through the exercise of pledged shares. The Delhi high court recently expressed shock at a ruling by the Jaipur bench of the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT), which had frozen the bank’s voting rights; the high court further observed that the DRT’s orders exhibited complete lack of judicial discipline. While there is no proof that the DRT order was an example of regulatory capture, what is inescapable is that it privileged the original promoter’s brother, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an independent member backed by India’s ruling party, over the legal rights of lenders seeking to recover their dues. There was even an attempt by the Uttar Pradesh police, a state governed by the same party, to freeze Yes Bank’s voting rights, which subsequently attracted the Supreme Court’s ire.