The role of US ‘cancel culture’ in Neera Tanden’s rejection

My initial reaction to the claim that Tanden has been cancelled is that it is absurd. Of course politicians are within their rights to weigh what political activists have said when deciding whether to give them jobs. I had the same reaction when Representative Kevin McCarthy, the House Republican leader, said that his colleague Liz Cheney had embraced cancel culture by saying that a conservative conference should not have invited Trump to speak. She’s a political figure urging political activists to go in a different direction than they’re going. That’s just normal politics. And, for that matter, Cheney isn’t being subject to a cancellation attempt just because some Republicans want her out of the House Republican leadership because she voted to impeach Trump.

