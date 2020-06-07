Opinion | The role that compassion could play in India’s economic revival

Compare this to the United States, where over a thousand epidemiologists and public health experts supported the Black Lives Matter mass protests during an extant pandemic. Harvard epidemiologist Maia Majumder tweeted that “police brutality is a public health problem; anything that causes mortality at such a scale is a public health problem." Politics has prevailed over science in such arguments. As The Atlantic magazine’s Conor Friedersdorf writes, “The reinforcement of progressive social-justice narratives should not get in the way of simple truth-telling." Yet, they have, and thousands of people are on the streets risking their own health and those of others for a cause. Reason’s Robby Soave rejects the view that “the righteousness of the cause is somehow a mitigating factor for spreading the disease", but yet another chapter is now being written in the tragic tale of how the US has botched up its response to the covid-19 pandemic.