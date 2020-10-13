The rot in our electronic media runs deeper than rigged ratings

Some commentators have singled out some channels, including Republic TV, for “toxic" content. One does not have to be in favour of aggressive opinion-mongering by TV anchors to produce toxic content. The polarization in media essentially reflects the underlying divisions in our polity, and it did not begin in 2014. It may have had its recent roots in the rise of the India Against Corruption movement of 2011, which had Anna Hazare and Arvind Kejriwal in lead roles, and perhaps in the 2002 communal disturbances in Gujarat. India Against Corruption stigmatized business in general on the basis of the illegalities of a few; 2002 appeared to be the pivot around which the Congress built its minoritarian politics of the United Progressive Alliance. It was only a matter of time before 1984 was brought into play by the other side. Soon, aggression levels rose as political parties upped their caste, class and religion games. This toxic political reality is what eventually gave rise to toxic journalism, as every party now needed to feed the media its own biases. Media vehicles unable to stand on their own legs fell into the trap.