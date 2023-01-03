The SC’s demonetization decision won’t end the debate

But leaving aside the economic case, even the court’s verdict has at least two troubling aspects. One is the notion of “spilt milk" or fait accompli. The dissenting view in the verdict said that the demonetization notification was illegal. But it was now not possible to restore the status quo ante, i.e. we cannot go back to the system with the old notes. Could the court not have acted sooner than six years? Or could it not have taken up the matter suo moto if indeed illegality was suspected? There was a similar fatal delay that affected the Aadhaar judgement. The universal identity number was supposed to have been restricted to only a few government schemes that involved an explicit subsidy or dole. But by the time the court took up the matter, more than a billion Indians had been issued an Aadhaar card and its usage had expanded to hundreds of schemes and applications. So it was now too late to put the genie back into its bottle. Did this adequately serve the cause of justice?

