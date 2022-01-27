The Schrodinger’s Cat game that Russia’s playing in Europe

Here is an alternative view of the current standoff over Ukraine between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the West. [With Russia’s military forces amassed on its border with Ukraine, the West fears that Moscow may be prepared to invade Ukraine to assert its authority over the country’s foreign policy, particularly to keep it from getting any closer to the West’s Nato alliance.] Perhaps Putin deliberately created a crisis in which everything is possible at once, and stays that way. Right now, he can invade and not invade (with a perfect poker face, he denies that he intends to). He can escalate and de-escalate; pose as both aggressor and victim.

