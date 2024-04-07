The season of Sun Tzu’s ‘deceptions’ is on in full swing
Summary
- Sun Tzu's wisdom on appearances and deceptions in politics is reflected in India's ongoing legal and political drama in New Delhi, involving the alleged liquor scam.
Sun Tzu, a military general, war strategist and philosopher of ancient China, said: “Appearances are everything in politics, and deceptions are built on it." Politics in India, one of the oldest democracies in the world, offers a live demonstration of the general’s words of wisdom as the country heads into elections.