The season of Sun Tzu’s ‘deceptions’ is on in full swing

Earlier this week, 56 out of 62 party MLAs gathered at his official residence and begged Kejriwal’s wife Sunita to communicate to the chief minister that he should not resign since they were all behind him. Following this, questions have been raised over whether Sunita will take his charge if Kejriwal is forced to resign. This possibility cannot be ruled out because all the firebrand leaders of the party are under ED scrutiny. Atishi, who manages more than 10 portfolios, even stated at a news conference that she was next. She also listed Raghav Chadha and Saurabh Bhardwaj as potential ED targets. If these apprehensions turn out to be true, Sunita might become the next chief minister of Delhi. She, like Rabri Devi, has no previous experience of running a political party or government. If this occurs, won’t Kejriwal and Lalu Yadav be like Tweedledum and Tweedledee?