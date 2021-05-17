The second wave is different and its uncertainty could be costly

Three, the disease is showing signs of spreading into the villages, more so than during the first wave. Rural India accounted for 21% of the country’s cases in April 2020, and 44% in April 2021. Growth there was relatively robust in the first wave, as villagers were exempt from much of the lockdown. But, if the disease spreads to the rural heartlands, it could mean a new cloud of uncertainty. Will the state of healthcare facilities be good enough? Will rural production and demand hold up? Four, profit margins are falling amid rising global commodity prices, with companies unable to make emergency cost cuts for the second year in a row. Passing on higher prices to consumers risks denting demand further. So far, firms have been taking falling profits on the chin, but is this sustainable? As explained by Keynes long ago, and borne out by research since, it is not just economic forecasts but confidence in forecasts that impacts economic activity. Even before the Indian economy had fully recovered from the first wave, the second wave struck, with clear differences that could result in enhanced uncertainty, lasting beyond the duration of lockdowns.