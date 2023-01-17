The sell-off of IDBI Bank could set the stage for selling our PSBs

Given this, the government should look at privatizing some of the country’s smaller PSBs. Enough money and more has been spent in keeping these banks going over the years. If finding outright buyers turns out to be a difficult exercise, it might just make sense to let these banks sell more of their shares on the stock market to raise capital in order to be able to keep expanding (and ensure that LIC doesn’t have to keep bailing out such share sales). This will automatically dilute the government’s ownership stake in PSBs and the government won’t have to spend money (now or in the future) to recapitalize them.