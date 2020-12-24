The seven big tech happenings that we will remember 2020 for

At the speech commemorating the 40th anniversary of her becoming the Queen of England, Queen Elizabeth II memorably remarked, “1992 is not a year on which I shall look back with undiluted pleasure." It was a year when three royal marriages disintegrated, a fire obliterated a large portion of Windsor Castle, and the Duchess of York one-upped all of this by getting entangled in a ‘toe-sucking’ scandal. Annus horribilis is the Latin term she used, which simply translates to ‘horrible year’. However, as she looks back at the year just going by, she might be tempted to pick 2020 as the real claimant to that crown.