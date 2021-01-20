The severe shortage of chips that car-makers are faced with

In reality, talk of the death of the conventional auto industry has been premature. So were prospects of the technology upgrade underway. Yes, demand has been down and slowing, but we’ve been hovering around “peak auto" for a while, with global sales of 70-80 million a year. They fell 15% to 66.8 million in 2020. But the expected onslaught of new-technology vehicles hasn’t been as severe as the hype. Announcements of billions of dollars of investment covering electric to hydrogen and autonomous systems would have you believe that we’ve entered a new era of driving—or being driven around. Yet electric and autonomous vehicles still account for only around 4% of all sales.