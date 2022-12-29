The sharp rise of the Left was the year’s global revival story

Another preserve is Britain’s Labour Party, whose Blairite leader Keir Starmer and supporters in the media find themselves out of step with overwhelming public support for striking public-sector workers. Today’s cannier social democrats such as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Portugal’s Socialist President Antonio Costa work with the insight that the neglect of the welfare state, the shredding of social security nets and the rise of inequality—in part, consequences of the ‘third way’ that were experienced painfully during the pandemic—were what pushed many voters to the far Right. To get them back, leaders have to recreate some part of the old compact between the social-democratic left and the weak, the insulted and the injured. That said, too much should not be read into close relations between Germany’s Scholz, Spain’s Sanchez and Portugal’s Costa, or in the Socialist International conference in Madrid in November, presided over by Sanchez and attended by several heads of state.