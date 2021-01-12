The shift that could make India a data-first economy

Data could not be more different. It is, for all practical purposes, infinite, limited only by our imagination—in terms of what exactly we want to measure and in how much detail. Unless fettered by regulation, it is unconstrained by geography—a fact that is borne out by the way in which Big Tech companies collect data from all over the world without ever having to leave the shores of the countries in which they are based. Finally, not only is data not destroyed when it is consumed, modern data technologies excel at allowing the same item of data to be used by many different people, either simultaneously or again and again, without any degradation in quality. For all these reasons, the value of data bears no relationship with scarcity, the cost of extraction or the lottery of geography.