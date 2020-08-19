Rishi Sunak may be a former Goldman Sachs banker, but he has empathy for the industries that are hurting most because of the pandemic. Principal among them are restaurants, which employ 1.8 million people in the UK. This month, the 40-year-old chancellor of the exchequer subsidized up to £10 per person to get people to eat out between Monday and Wednesday. In the first week, 11 million diners took advantage. To help people overcome their covid anxieties, Sunak played waiter for cameras at the Wagamama chain in London. Last month, the goods and services tax for the sector was cut from 20% to 5%.

Sunak has also introduced a furlough scheme where the government pays most of the salary of employees of all industries who would have been laid off. It will cost the government £54 billion. He is also footing the bill for companies to hire and train 16- to 24-year-olds, who might otherwise remain unemployed at the outset of their careers. Each announcement has borne Sunak’s calligraphy-styled signature on Twitter and Instagram.

Britain has not seen anything like it—at least not since Tony Blair shot to prominence as a similarly youthful leader of (New) Labour in the mid-1990s. “Governments, much less people, rarely get to choose the moments that define them," Sunak said in July, unveiling his mini-budget. Giddy predictions that Sunak, Infosys co-founder N.R. Narayana Murthy’s son-in-law, is a future prime minister reached a crescendo, but these are early days. His predecessor quit in February after a bitter tussle with Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s adviser Dominic Cummings. Since the pandemic erupted, Sunak has, unlike Johnson, scored no own goals—beyond not wearing a mask while serving at Wagamama. His polished delivery and sharp suits stand out beside Johnson, whose uncombed hair is a trademark. In March, the UK appeared to be pursuing a herd immunity strategy until Johnson did a U-turn on 16 March. A cocksure British exceptionalism underpinned Johnson’s campaign to leave the European Union, but the UK now has the highest increase in death rates in Europe, which is shocking, given its high-quality National Health Service and that it boasts among the best medical researchers on covid. Second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) fell by a fifth, the largest drop among major European economies.

Sunak’s willingness to use massive income-support schemes and industry subsidies stands in sharp contrast to the Narendra Modi government’s wait-and-look-for-green-shoots approach. Rahul Khanna, co-founder of Mamagoto and Sly Granny restaurants, says that the UK government “has worked with municipal councils to make ‘pedestrian only’ areas to increase (options for outdoor) seating". Khanna, who plans to open a restaurant in London this October, complains that in India, “the government does not even recognize restaurants as an industry and clumps us with tourism".

Sunak’s targeted generosity—the Treasury correctly decided last week that Tata’s steel and Jaguar Land Rover businesses in the UK could arrange emergency financing without taxpayer help—looks more impressive against the Indian government’s timid stimulus of about 1-2% of GDP. Pronab Sen, India’s former chief statistician, predicts India’s GDP will decline by 12-13% this year. He worries that our bureaucratic ethos means that New Delhi will act only after the first-quarter GDP data to be released end-August confirms that India, like much of the world, is in a once-in-a-century downturn. Supply chains and industry will suffer irrevocable damage waiting for government disbursements that will likely take effect only in January. Last month, Tarun Bajaj, economic affairs secretary, told Business Standard that reports of a severe downturn were “anecdotal", but promised bank recapitalization. “There is utility in not creating a panic," in Sen’s words, “but denial does not help."

Sunak’s big spending plans are not without risks. The UK’s public debt-to-GDP ratio has breached 100% for the first time in 50 years. The increase in public debt will be more than £350 billion this year. But 10-year UK bond yields are at 0.22%, versus 3-4% during the global financial crisis. Government austerity to balance the books, a skill a teenaged Sunak got a start on while helping his mother at her pharmacy, will prove unpopular down the road. This week, a think tank warned that ending the furlough scheme as planned, on 31 October, could lead to 2 million people losing viable jobs.

Few chancellors actually make it to 10 Downing Street, as Robert Shrimsley, a Financial Times columnist, points out. Sunak has landmines aplenty ahead: industry disruptions once the transition to Brexit ends in December and a possible second independence referendum for Scotland are not challenges any other finance minister faced. A second wave of the pandemic, sparked conceivably by easing restrictions on pubs too soon, is a possibility. For now, Sunak is having what commentators indelicately call “a good crisis". His Stanford MBA-honed problem-solving approach looks thoughtful next to a bumbling Boris. Sunak may have built the foundation for a recovery—and has even given Britons reason to eat out. In 1931, during the Great Depression, John Maynard Keynes advised “consistently act(ing) on the optimistic hypothesis (so it) will be realised." At a bleak time, Rishi Sunak’s choreographed optimism is sound economic policy.

Rahul Jacob is a Mint columnist and a former Financial Times foreign correspondent.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via