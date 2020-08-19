The shot Rishi Sunak might have at 10 Downing Street

Britain has not seen anything like it—at least not since Tony Blair shot to prominence as a similarly youthful leader of (New) Labour in the mid-1990s. “Governments, much less people, rarely get to choose the moments that define them," Sunak said in July, unveiling his mini-budget. Giddy predictions that Sunak, Infosys co-founder N.R. Narayana Murthy’s son-in-law, is a future prime minister reached a crescendo, but these are early days. His predecessor quit in February after a bitter tussle with Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s adviser Dominic Cummings. Since the pandemic erupted, Sunak has, unlike Johnson, scored no own goals—beyond not wearing a mask while serving at Wagamama. His polished delivery and sharp suits stand out beside Johnson, whose uncombed hair is a trademark. In March, the UK appeared to be pursuing a herd immunity strategy until Johnson did a U-turn on 16 March. A cocksure British exceptionalism underpinned Johnson’s campaign to leave the European Union, but the UK now has the highest increase in death rates in Europe, which is shocking, given its high-quality National Health Service and that it boasts among the best medical researchers on covid. Second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) fell by a fifth, the largest drop among major European economies.