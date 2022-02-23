The significance of cameras kept off at online meetings

By switching off the camera, the individual is also providing some pointers about the future of employment relationships. Today, for most individuals, employment in the formal sector is a monogamous relationship. An employee usually does not share talents and time with multiple employers simultaneously. The main reason this single-employer loyalty existed was that work was being done in a place owned by the employer. But as individuals work more and more in their personal territory, they will start taking even more personal ownership of their talents and time. People will become more confident in decisions on how and to whom their talents and time should be distributed. While working in their own territory, individuals might be more inclined to share their talents and time with many others who seek it. The switched- off camera is just a reminder to everyone of who the real boss is when one is working from one’s own territory.