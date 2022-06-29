The silence of influencers in a fast-deflating cryptosphere4 min read . Updated: 29 Jun 2022, 10:13 PM IST
Better financial literacy could help people resist false crypto hype
There aren’t many silver linings to the cryptocurrency crash. People have lost money, even those who could least afford it. But one welcome casualty is the army of social media ‘influencers’, toxic promoters in what must surely rank as the one of the most egregious product-placement manias in financial history. What comes next should be a focus on investor protection in an age of digital investing.