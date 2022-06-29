The silence of influencers in a fast-deflating cryptosphere

But there’s a need for more financial and digital literacy too. Young folks are saddled with debts at an increasingly early age and feel the pressure acutely. There’s also this feeling that wealth is accumulated by being lucky—born in the right generation or to the right family, or by backing the right token— rather than through one’s merit. That helps explain why buy-now-pay-later loans have flourished among those who struggle to repay them and why a high proportion of people follow and listen to influencers.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}