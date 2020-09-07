The silver lining around India’s GDP cloud and what to do now

By now, it should be clear that the estimated real GDP growth rate of around 8.2% in 2016-17 was not political but methodological. As former chief statistician Pronab Sen pointed out, using the growth rate of the formal sector, which benefited from demonetization, to estimate informal and rural sector growth yielded a strange result for that year. Demonetization had affected only the informal sector adversely. Since the shock was idiosyncratic and not general, gauging its impact required a different method. That was not on offer. So, policymakers of all hues—fiscal and monetary—were blindsided. That they should have applied their own methods and set monetary policy and fiscal policy accordingly is a matter that does not get as much critical attention as the note-replacement exercise itself.