The new rules proposed by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last week for climate-related financial risk disclosures were a long time coming. US regulators have trailed behind counterparts elsewhere in the world, from New Zealand’s mandatory climate risk disclosures to Europe with its sustainability ratings for funds and green bond taxonomy. The UK, Singapore and India are in various stages of making corporate climate risk reporting compulsory. The SEC’s tardiness can be partly blamed on the Trump administration’s dislike of climate action during its four years, but being late might have given US regulators an edge over some of their peers who started earlier.

One advantage is that some of the hard work of defining the parameters of financial climate risk has already been done. How do you measure emissions for a complex entity such as a bank? How do you avoid double-counting them? The SEC can draw on countless papers published on these topics by regulators, financial firms, academics and non-profits in the last five years. It’s more than just a technocratic convenience. The SEC could become a powerful force against greenwashing simply by setting out straightforward reporting requirements for companies that claim they’re taking action to combat global warming.

The agency proposes that companies with publicly-declared targets to cut emissions will have to set out some basic details of how they plan to get there. That includes their units of measurement, time horizons and baseline dates for measuring changes. It’s not an onerous demand. The requirement won’t apply to companies that haven’t made such a pledge. The number of businesses that have climate commitments, however, is growing. The SEC cites a report that found two-thirds of S&P 500 firms have set some kind of carbon-reduction target. The international “Race to Zero" campaign counts 5,235 companies sworn to ‘net-zero’.

Anyone who looks through these targets will notice that they’re often thin on details. Companies might not specify if they only intend to cut operational emissions—such as staff travel and electricity used for their offices—or the full reach of their emissions, including products sold by oil companies or fugitive methane emissions from projects funded by a bank. They may also neglect to set an interim target, so they’re not committing to doing much before 2040 or 2050.

One of the biggest loopholes in corporate climate targets and pledges, however, is the reliance upon carbon offsets. There are numerous ways that companies claim to cancel out their emissions, but a popular method is paying for landowners to not cut down trees that may not have been at any risk in the first place, or sponsoring emission-reduction projects that would have happened anyway. These measures are a weak substitute for cutting emissions from business operations themselves.

Investors want these plans and pledges and with good reason. Many asset managers and banks have committed to aligning their investments with net-zero emissions, which won’t be possible unless their portfolio companies are on a similar path. Investment firms are enthusiastic in part because of the booming demand for products that can take into account environmental, social and governance factors, of which climate change is a key concern; ESG assets are growing at a furious pace with Bloomberg Intelligence estimating they will reach $41 trillion by 2022-end. Funds pitched on ESG but include high-pollution companies with no real ambition to cut emissions are now vulnerable to pushback from clients and campaigners. In the EU, such funds are also subject to rules on their labelling.

Yet, there are limits to how much the SEC can do. Republican politicians and opponents of climate action are keen to stymie the rules, now under consultation.

But there are also reasons to be hopeful. Climate-related disclosures need to be more detailed and more consistent. The basis of a lot of current mandated reporting is the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures. Its recommendations, published almost five years ago, set out a framework for defining risks but also allowed broad discretion. That’s made it difficult to compare one company’s data with another—a problem that was highlighted in numerous submissions to the SEC from financial firms, investor alliances and companies themselves.

The SEC isn’t planning to tell companies what to do, but it is planning to require some more specific reporting parameters based on the growing consensus within the financial sector and the regulatory community about which metrics are important for the purpose. If it goes ahead, the SEC would help simplify and speed up a process that is already underway. That matters because in tackling climate change, we are running out of time.

Kate Mackenzie writes the Stranded Assets column for Bloomberg Green and advises organizations working to limit climate change to the Paris Agreement goals.

