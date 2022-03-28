The silver lining to America’s late rules on climate disclosure

Investors want these plans and pledges and with good reason. Many asset managers and banks have committed to aligning their investments with net-zero emissions, which won’t be possible unless their portfolio companies are on a similar path. Investment firms are enthusiastic in part because of the booming demand for products that can take into account environmental, social and governance factors, of which climate change is a key concern; ESG assets are growing at a furious pace with Bloomberg Intelligence estimating they will reach $41 trillion by 2022-end. Funds pitched on ESG but include high-pollution companies with no real ambition to cut emissions are now vulnerable to pushback from clients and campaigners. In the EU, such funds are also subject to rules on their labelling.

