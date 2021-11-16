The six key ingredients needed for an effective digital transformation

As per a Boston Consulting Group survey, 35% of chief experience officers (CXOs) globally recognize “digital technology" as disruptive to their business model (while the rest consider it pivotal to their current model). Within that, counter-intuitively, sectors with high technology spending (banking and insurance) acknowledge this more than low-spending sectors (manufacturing), 40% of which now see digital as a disruptor, at par with banking. Likewise, digital transformation is often seen as a “western" phenomenon led by North America and Europe. However, more executives in Asia-Pacific (40%) and South America (45%) are cognizant of digital disruption than their friends in North America (27%) and Europe (33%). Nearly 90% in emerging markets, including India, now consider digital transformation urgent.

