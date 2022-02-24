The sneaker fad has found a foothold in the country

Lamba’s startup deals in second-hand shoes but that doesn’t necessarily mean the shoes are used, he explained. Youngsters buy expensive sneakers when they are launched and know their price will escalate. That’s when they reach out to Lamba’s platform. “So there are all kinds of people in the ecosystem—the companies, the buyers, and the sellers. We are a platform that brings the buyers and sellers together. While it may be difficult to assess the size of the sneaker resale market, going by the number of individuals selling their pairs on Instagram, it is bound to be significant," he said. Sneakers are all about brand, fashion, and being cool, Lamba said, and it’s no surprise that people spend more than ₹20,000- ₹30,000 on exclusive pairs of their choice.